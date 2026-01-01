Voice Dictation for Linux, Finally Done Right
100% offline voice dictation for Linux.
Just double-tap Ctrl and speak.
Quick Install (Interactive)
Guided installation with hardware detection
$ curl -fsSL raw.githubusercontent.com/jatinkrmalik/vocalinux/main/install.sh -o /tmp/vl.sh && bash /tmp/vl.sh --interactive
Compatible: Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, Arch & more
Try Linux Speech-to-Text in Your Browser
Experience voice-to-text right here in your browser. Click the microphone and start speaking!
Double-tap Ctrl
In the real app, just double-tap Ctrl to start dictating anywhere
Real-time Transcription
See your words appear as you speak with minimal latency
Audio Feedback
Subtle sounds let you know when recording starts and stops
Offline Voice Dictation Features for Linux
Finally, Linux users get the voice dictation experience they deserve — no compromises on privacy, no cloud dependencies, just pure productivity.
100% Offline & Private
All processing happens on your machine. Your voice data never leaves your computer — complete privacy guaranteed.
Universal App Support
Works everywhere — terminals, browsers, IDEs, office apps, and any text input field on your Linux system.
Blazing Fast
whisper.cpp brings C++ optimized inference with Vulkan GPU support. Works with AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA GPUs!
Simple Activation
Double-tap Ctrl to start, double-tap again to stop. No complex keyboard shortcuts to memorize.
X11 & Wayland Support
Works seamlessly with both display servers. Modern Wayland and traditional X11 — we've got you covered.
Fully Configurable
Adjust model size, language, activation method, and more. GUI settings panel or config file — your choice.
The Linux Voice Gap, Solved
While macOS and Windows have had built-in voice dictation for years, Linux users have been left behind — until now.
- No more cloud services that compromise privacy
- No more janky solutions that only work in specific apps
- No more complicated setup processes
- Just install and start dictating
How to Install Voice Dictation on Linux
One command. That's all it takes.
Recommended: whisper.cpp (Default)
Fastest installation (~1-2 min), Vulkan GPU support for AMD/Intel/NVIDIA
curl -fsSL raw.githubusercontent.com/jatinkrmalik/vocalinux/main/install.sh -o /tmp/vl.sh && bash /tmp/vl.sh
OpenAI Whisper (PyTorch)
PyTorch-based engine, NVIDIA GPU only (~5-10 min, ~2.3GB download)
curl -fsSL raw.githubusercontent.com/jatinkrmalik/vocalinux/main/install.sh -o /tmp/vl.sh && bash /tmp/vl.sh --engine=whisper
VOSK Only (Lightweight)
For low-RAM systems (4GB or less) - minimal footprint (~40MB)
curl -fsSL raw.githubusercontent.com/jatinkrmalik/vocalinux/main/install.sh -o /tmp/vl.sh && bash /tmp/vl.sh --engine=vosk
What the installer does:
- Installs system dependencies
- Creates isolated virtual environment
- Downloads speech recognition models
- Sets up desktop integration
- Adds vocalinux to your PATH
- Creates application launcher
After Installation
Launch Vocalinux from your terminal or application menu:
vocalinux
System Requirements
- • Ubuntu 22.04+ (or equivalent)
- • Python 3.8 or newer
- • 4GB RAM (8GB for large models)
- • Microphone
- • X11 or Wayland display server
Uninstall
Clean removal in one command
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jatinkrmalik/vocalinux/main/uninstall.sh -o /tmp/vul.sh && bash /tmp/vul.sh
Linux Voice Dictation Guides by Distribution
Follow distro-specific setup instructions for Ubuntu, Fedora, and Arch Linux. These pages are written for real desktop workflows and include post-install checks.
Ubuntu Voice Typing Guide
Install offline speech-to-text on Ubuntu 22.04+ for GNOME, KDE, X11, and Wayland.Read guide
Fedora Speech-to-Text Guide
Set up Vocalinux on Fedora Workstation with distro-specific notes for a stable dictation flow.Read guide
Arch Linux Dictation Guide
Lean setup for Arch, Manjaro, and EndeavourOS with hardware and injection sanity checks.Read guide
Need help choosing an engine?
Compare whisper.cpp, Whisper, and VOSK for speed, hardware support, and model size.View speech engine comparison
Choose Your Linux Speech Recognition Engine
Vocalinux supports multiple speech recognition engines. Pick the one that suits your needs.
whisper.cpp
High-performance C++ port of Whisper with Vulkan GPU support. Our new default!
- 10x faster installation (~1-2 min)
- Universal GPU support (AMD/Intel/NVIDIA)
- C++ optimized, true multi-threading
- Tiny model only ~39MB
Whisper (OpenAI)
OpenAI's original PyTorch-based Whisper model. NVIDIA GPU only.
- PyTorch-based implementation
- NVIDIA GPU support (CUDA)
- Same accuracy as whisper.cpp
- Larger download (~2.3GB)
VOSK
Lightweight, fast speech recognition engine perfect for lower-powered systems.
- Very lightweight and fast
- Low memory footprint
- Great for real-time streaming
- CPU only, minimal resources
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Vocalinux really 100% offline?
Which Linux distributions are supported?
How do I switch between speech engines?
What are the system requirements?
Can I use it in languages other than English?
How do I customize the activation shortcut?
Is Vocalinux free?
